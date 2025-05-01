This contemporary-styled desirable family home at 13 Carfrae Gardens is arranged over two levels and has a number of flexible rooms which could be used for various purposes.
A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power. There is also a hedge-screened front garden and a double width paved driveway.
The property has excellent storage, gas central heating, double glazing plus oak apartment doors and flooring.
1. 13 Carfrae Gardens
This contemporary-styled, desirable family home is arranged over two levels and has a hedge-screened front garden and a double-width paved driveway. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC
2. Sitting/ dining room
The generous south facing sitting/dining room, with two sets of patio doors accessing the lovely enclosed rear garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen
The property's stylish breakfasting kitchen with built-in breakfast bar and integrated appliances. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC
