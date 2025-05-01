This contemporary-styled desirable family home at 13 Carfrae Gardens is arranged over two levels and has a number of flexible rooms which could be used for various purposes.

A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power. There is also a hedge-screened front garden and a double width paved driveway.

The property has excellent storage, gas central heating, double glazing plus oak apartment doors and flooring.

For viewings, call Campbell Smith on 0131 253 2560, or book an appointment online.

2 . Sitting/ dining room The generous south facing sitting/dining room, with two sets of patio doors accessing the lovely enclosed rear garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The property's stylish breakfasting kitchen with built-in breakfast bar and integrated appliances. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

