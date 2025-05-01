Impressive five-bedroom Edinburgh home with summer house, office and gym up for sale in Blackhall

This impressive five-bedroom Blackhall home, complete with summer house, office and gym, is up for sale at offers over £785,000.

This contemporary-styled desirable family home at 13 Carfrae Gardens is arranged over two levels and has a number of flexible rooms which could be used for various purposes.

A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power. There is also a hedge-screened front garden and a double width paved driveway.

The property has excellent storage, gas central heating, double glazing plus oak apartment doors and flooring.

For viewings, call Campbell Smith on 0131 253 2560, or book an appointment online.

13 Carfrae Gardens

This contemporary-styled, desirable family home is arranged over two levels and has a hedge-screened front garden and a double-width paved driveway.

The generous south facing sitting/dining room, with two sets of patio doors accessing the lovely enclosed rear garden.

2. Sitting/ dining room

Sitting/ dining room

The generous south facing sitting/dining room, with two sets of patio doors accessing the lovely enclosed rear garden.

The property's stylish breakfasting kitchen with built-in breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

Kitchen

The property's stylish breakfasting kitchen with built-in breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power.

4. Garden

Garden

A particular feature is the enclosed south facing rear garden with its extensive patio, mature screening, summer house and shed – both with power.

