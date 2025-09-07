Impressive four-bedroom four-floor flat in historic East Lothian home set within eight acres of land

This impressive four-bedroom four-floor flat in an historic East Lothian home is set within eight acres of land.

Available for offers over £480,000, Bankton House North in Tranent is the most impressive B-Listed home, steeped in history and forming part of the distinguished 18th century Bankton House.

Once the residence of Colonel James Gardiner, who fell at the Battle of Prestonpans in 1745, this remarkable house has been meticulously renovated by The Lothian Building Preservation Trust to the exacting standards required by Historic Scotland and today comprises of four self-contained properties, each restored with care.

The impressive communal garden grounds include sweeping lawns, a large fruit orchard and mature woodland, providing a rare and tranquil setting.

Despite the seclusion, the location offers superb connectivity with Prestonpans railway station within walking distance providing a regular direct service to Edinburgh Waverley in under 20 minutes, while the A1 gives easy access by road to the city and beyond.

A wide choice of local shops, cafes and everyday services can be found in the town, with larger supermarkets and retail outlets a short drive away. Families will value the proximity of well-regarded local schools, together with access to East Lothian’s coastline, beaches and countryside walks.

Bankton House North offers a lifestyle that blends heritage, comfort and convenience, in one of East Lothian’s most historically significant settings. Combining the grandeur of its heritage with modern comforts, the property is offered to the market in true-move-in condition.

Bankton House North is set amidst eight acres of impressive communal garden grounds featuring sweeping lawns, large fruit orchard and mature woodland, providing a rare and tranquil setting.

A spiral staircase leads to the first floor where the south-facing sitting room can be found, affording magnificent open views and featuring an open fire and working shutters. This room offers an elegant yet welcoming space.

The sizeable dining room offers an ideal setting for family gatherings and entertaining, while also providing versatility to serve equally well as a generous double bedroom.

The residents of Bankton House have access to the beautiful grounds which includes eight acres of impressive gardens featuring sweeping lawns, a large fruit orchard and mature woodland. Resident’s parking is available and Bankton House North also benefits from a private single garage, lying adjacent to the building.

