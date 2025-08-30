Impressive four-bedroom Edinburgh Victorian townhouse near the beach in desirable Portobello

This impressive four-bedroom Edinburgh Victorian townhouse near the beach is currently available for offers over £775,000.

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a fabulous Victorian townhouse, boasting a highly sought-after location in the desirable Portobello area of Edinburgh, just a short stroll from the picturesque golden beach and the area's thriving amenities.

The home at 40 Argyle Crescent further boasts on-trend modern comforts, superb private gardens and a detached garage. With its high ceilings and generous sized floor space ensuring a great feeling of light and space, it offers flexible family living over two floors.

The outstanding location of this impressive property offers an attractive balance of seaside tranquillity and city living and viewing is highly recommended.

The charming family room set to the rear with bay window and feature fireplace.

1. Family room

The charming family room set to the rear with bay window and feature fireplace. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

The well equipped, sleek fitted dining kitchen with quartz worktop and quality integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen/ dining room

The well equipped, sleek fitted dining kitchen with quartz worktop and quality integrated appliances. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

With its high ceilings and generous sized floor space ensuring a great feeling of light and space, this property offers flexible family living over two floors.

3. 40 Argyle Crescent

With its high ceilings and generous sized floor space ensuring a great feeling of light and space, this property offers flexible family living over two floors. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

The secluded sunny rear garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining.

4. Garden

The secluded sunny rear garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

