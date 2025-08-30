A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire a fabulous Victorian townhouse, boasting a highly sought-after location in the desirable Portobello area of Edinburgh, just a short stroll from the picturesque golden beach and the area's thriving amenities.

The home at 40 Argyle Crescent further boasts on-trend modern comforts, superb private gardens and a detached garage. With its high ceilings and generous sized floor space ensuring a great feeling of light and space, it offers flexible family living over two floors.

The outstanding location of this impressive property offers an attractive balance of seaside tranquillity and city living and viewing is highly recommended.

For viewings, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 557 6566 or book an appointment online.

1 . Family room The charming family room set to the rear with bay window and feature fireplace. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/ dining room The well equipped, sleek fitted dining kitchen with quartz worktop and quality integrated appliances. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . 40 Argyle Crescent With its high ceilings and generous sized floor space ensuring a great feeling of light and space, this property offers flexible family living over two floors. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The secluded sunny rear garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC Photo Sales