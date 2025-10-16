Castle House, 27 High Street is a remarkable three-storey B-listed historic residence, beautifully restored in 1983 and extensively remodelled in 2010 to create an exceptional family residence full of charm, light and character.

The property combines elegant period detail with modern finishes, set within a generous plot in the heart of Kirkliston, with excellent amenities and transport links nearby.

The ground floor opens with an inviting entrance hallway featuring useful storage and access to the striking turnpike turret stairway. At the heart of the home lies an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room - a superb space designed for modern living and entertaining.

Externally, the property enjoys beautifully maintained private grounds, including a rear garden with a laid lawn, established flower beds, an apple tree and a garden shed.

The sunny south-facing courtyard is enclosed by a traditional stone boundary wall and includes a charming greenhouse. To the rear, there is a tarmacked driveway with parking for several cars.

The property benefits from gas central heating, with underfloor heating to the bathroom and the principal bedroom's en-suite.

For viewings, call Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5700 or book an appointment online.

