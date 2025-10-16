Incredible four-bedroom detached Kirkliston home built in 1682 is a 'Castle House' fit for a king

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:49 BST

This incredible four-bedroom detached Kirkliston home, built in 1682, is currently up for sale at offers over £750,000.

Castle House, 27 High Street is a remarkable three-storey B-listed historic residence, beautifully restored in 1983 and extensively remodelled in 2010 to create an exceptional family residence full of charm, light and character.

The property combines elegant period detail with modern finishes, set within a generous plot in the heart of Kirkliston, with excellent amenities and transport links nearby.

The ground floor opens with an inviting entrance hallway featuring useful storage and access to the striking turnpike turret stairway. At the heart of the home lies an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room - a superb space designed for modern living and entertaining.

Externally, the property enjoys beautifully maintained private grounds, including a rear garden with a laid lawn, established flower beds, an apple tree and a garden shed.

The sunny south-facing courtyard is enclosed by a traditional stone boundary wall and includes a charming greenhouse. To the rear, there is a tarmacked driveway with parking for several cars.

The property benefits from gas central heating, with underfloor heating to the bathroom and the principal bedroom's en-suite.

For viewings, call Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5700 or book an appointment online.

This exceptional three-storey Category B Listed home built in 1682 comes with beautiful interiors and a south-facing garden. It was restored in 1983 and extensively remodelled in 2010 to create an exceptional family residence

1. Castle House, 27 High Street, Kirkliston

This exceptional three-storey Category B Listed home built in 1682 comes with beautiful interiors and a south-facing garden. It was restored in 1983 and extensively remodelled in 2010 to create an exceptional family residence | Simpson & Marwick Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
At the heart of the home lies an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room - a superb space designed for modern living and entertaining.

2. Kitchen and dining area

At the heart of the home lies an impressive open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting room - a superb space designed for modern living and entertaining. | Simpson & Marwick Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Beautifully styled with high-quality fittings and finishes, this bright and generous area includes a cosy snug with a feature gas fire, while the dining area opens directly onto the sunny, south-facing patio courtyard.

3. Living room

Beautifully styled with high-quality fittings and finishes, this bright and generous area includes a cosy snug with a feature gas fire, while the dining area opens directly onto the sunny, south-facing patio courtyard. | Simpson & Marwick Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally, the property enjoys beautifully maintained private grounds, including a rear garden with a laid lawn, established flower beds, an apple tree and a garden shed.

4. Garden

Externally, the property enjoys beautifully maintained private grounds, including a rear garden with a laid lawn, established flower beds, an apple tree and a garden shed. | Simpson & Marwick Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice