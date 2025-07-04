The property at 17 Woodburn Terrace has three bedrooms as well as three box rooms, which are currently being used as a gym, study and a fourth bedroom.
The family spaces in the property are made up of a bay-windowed living room, a family snug room and an open plan kitchen and dining area.
The flat also has a private front garden and access to a communal rear garden.
Take a look through this stunning flat below and visit the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.
