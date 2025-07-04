Inside the Morningside flat which is set over two floors and has a gym, private garden and snug room

A beautiful Morningside flat which is set over two floors and has a gym room and snug is currently up for sale.

The property at 17 Woodburn Terrace has three bedrooms as well as three box rooms, which are currently being used as a gym, study and a fourth bedroom.

The family spaces in the property are made up of a bay-windowed living room, a family snug room and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

The flat also has a private front garden and access to a communal rear garden.

A three bedroom garden and ground floor flat is up for sale in Morningside.

1. Exterior

A three bedroom garden and ground floor flat is up for sale in Morningside. | ESPC

The living room has grand bay windows and a log burner surrounded by feature tiling.

2. Living room

The living room has grand bay windows and a log burner surrounded by feature tiling. | ESPC

The large, spacious kitchen and dining room is fitted with white units and appliances and an island breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The large, spacious kitchen and dining room is fitted with white units and appliances and an island breakfast bar. | ESPC

The kitchen also has a dining area which is great for entertaining.

4. Dining area

The kitchen also has a dining area which is great for entertaining. | ESPC

