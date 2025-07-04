The property at 17 Woodburn Terrace has three bedrooms as well as three box rooms, which are currently being used as a gym, study and a fourth bedroom.

The family spaces in the property are made up of a bay-windowed living room, a family snug room and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

The flat also has a private front garden and access to a communal rear garden.

Take a look through this stunning flat below and visit the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.

1 . Exterior A three bedroom garden and ground floor flat is up for sale in Morningside. | ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room has grand bay windows and a log burner surrounded by feature tiling. | ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The large, spacious kitchen and dining room is fitted with white units and appliances and an island breakfast bar. | ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Dining area The kitchen also has a dining area which is great for entertaining. | ESPC Photo Sales