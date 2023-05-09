News you can trust since 1873
Kirstie Allsopp Edinburgh: Location Location Location presenter spotted filming in Edinburgh's Bruntsfield

The TV star was seen in a desirable part of Edinburgh

By Neil Johnstone
Published 9th May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:25 BST

A presenter of a hugely popular property show has been spotted in the Capital today – drawing speculation that there could be an Edinburgh episode coming our way soon.

Kirstie Allsopp, who co-presents Location Location Location along with Phil Spencer, was seen by a local resident just before 1pm on Tuesday, May 9, at Montpelier Park in the sought after area of Bruntsfield.

The show, now in its 23rd year, helps prospective buyers find their dream home, with each presenter making a case for why their selection best suits the needs of the couple taking part on the programme. Known for their banter and friendly rivalry, the duo are seen as a major part of the Channel 4 programme’s success.

TV star Kirstie Allsopp was seen filming at Montpelier Park in Brunsfield, Edinburgh
It is not known what property the popular programme will showcase but property listings show one two-bedroom flat up for sale with offers over £400,000. The listing describes the property as ‘stylishly presented and exceptionally spacious’ that features ‘a great mix of period style features and modern fittings.’ The advertisement says the property is ‘only a stone’s throw from a superb choice of fashionable boutiques and eateries and the green expanse of Bruntsfield Links.’

