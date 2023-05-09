A presenter of a hugely popular property show has been spotted in the Capital today – drawing speculation that there could be an Edinburgh episode coming our way soon.

Kirstie Allsopp, who co-presents Location Location Location along with Phil Spencer, was seen by a local resident just before 1pm on Tuesday, May 9, at Montpelier Park in the sought after area of Bruntsfield.

The show, now in its 23rd year, helps prospective buyers find their dream home, with each presenter making a case for why their selection best suits the needs of the couple taking part on the programme. Known for their banter and friendly rivalry, the duo are seen as a major part of the Channel 4 programme’s success.

TV star Kirstie Allsopp was seen filming at Montpelier Park in Brunsfield, Edinburgh