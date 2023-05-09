Kirstie Allsopp Edinburgh: Location Location Location presenter spotted filming in Edinburgh's Bruntsfield
The TV star was seen in a desirable part of Edinburgh
A presenter of a hugely popular property show has been spotted in the Capital today – drawing speculation that there could be an Edinburgh episode coming our way soon.
Kirstie Allsopp, who co-presents Location Location Location along with Phil Spencer, was seen by a local resident just before 1pm on Tuesday, May 9, at Montpelier Park in the sought after area of Bruntsfield.
The show, now in its 23rd year, helps prospective buyers find their dream home, with each presenter making a case for why their selection best suits the needs of the couple taking part on the programme. Known for their banter and friendly rivalry, the duo are seen as a major part of the Channel 4 programme’s success.
It is not known what property the popular programme will showcase but property listings show one two-bedroom flat up for sale with offers over £400,000. The listing describes the property as ‘stylishly presented and exceptionally spacious’ that features ‘a great mix of period style features and modern fittings.’ The advertisement says the property is ‘only a stone’s throw from a superb choice of fashionable boutiques and eateries and the green expanse of Bruntsfield Links.’