Large detached Midlothian seven-bedroom home in 300m² of land with studio/ gym, garage and two Jacuzzi baths

This incredible seven-bedroom Midlothian home in over 300m² of living space, set in gated grounds, is currently available for offers over £775,000.

‘Calidris’ in Pathhead has extensive parking and a range of outbuildings including a detached garage, a studio/gym, a large store, and stabling.

Internally, the property offers significant flexibility and there are up to eight bedrooms alongside a substantial living room, a dining kitchen, and a sun room. These huge proportions and bathrooms on both levels mean the property may be ideal for a multi-generational family.

Beyond the main house, the extensive grounds and outbuildings elevate this property’s appeal, offering fantastic potential for a home business. The estate includes a detached double garage, a fully equipped home gym, and stables—ideal for equestrian pursuits or conversion into workspace, studio, or storage.

The large driveway provides ample parking for multiple vehicles, while the secure electric gates to the property offer privacy and exclusivity.

Calidris is an exceptional property for families, professionals, or entrepreneurs looking for a home that seamlessly blends lifestyle and business potential. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

Internal accommodation is focused on a magnificent living room which has plenty of space for a large suite, a large dining table, and a full range of supporting furniture. A media wall creates a natural focal point and French doors open onto a substantial rear deck offering substantial free-flowing entertaining space.

The substantial dining kitchen has a full range of base and wall-mounted units that are supported by a central island unit. There is a range of integrated appliances and ample prep and storage space for the aspiring chef. The space flows seamlessly into a dining area and a bright conservatory, creating an inviting setting for both everyday meals and entertaining.

