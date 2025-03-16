‘Calidris’ in Pathhead has extensive parking and a range of outbuildings including a detached garage, a studio/gym, a large store, and stabling.

Internally, the property offers significant flexibility and there are up to eight bedrooms alongside a substantial living room, a dining kitchen, and a sun room. These huge proportions and bathrooms on both levels mean the property may be ideal for a multi-generational family.

Beyond the main house, the extensive grounds and outbuildings elevate this property’s appeal, offering fantastic potential for a home business. The estate includes a detached double garage, a fully equipped home gym, and stables—ideal for equestrian pursuits or conversion into workspace, studio, or storage.

The large driveway provides ample parking for multiple vehicles, while the secure electric gates to the property offer privacy and exclusivity.

Calidris is an exceptional property for families, professionals, or entrepreneurs looking for a home that seamlessly blends lifestyle and business potential. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

