Last chance to buy in current release at idyllic East Lothian development

Cruden Homes has announced that only three homes remain available to buy in the current sales release at its award-winning Longniddry Village development in East Lothian.

This sought-after location offers a perfect blend of village charm and country living, just twenty minutes from Edinburgh by train.

Buyers have snapped up homes in the first release at Longniddry Village in record time. Located on the scenic East Lothian coast, the development has charmed homebuyers with its unique blend of contemporary lifestyle and historical charm.

The development includes a mix of two to five-bedroom homes, featuring detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses, bungalows, and apartments, all designed with traditional period features.

Longniddry Village Phase Two.

The final homes available include the Barnes three-bed home, starting at £350,000, and the impressive five-bedroom Kingston starting at £585,000.

The spacious three-bedroom Barnes home showcases elegant traditional architecture, the ground floor boasts a generous living room that seamlessly flows into the kitchen and dining area, complete with a utility space and direct access to the rear garden. Upstairs features two large double bedrooms, and a versatile single bedroom that can serve as a study.

The striking Kingston spans three floors and includes a spacious living room and a generously sized open-plan kitchen and dining room. The first floor has a large master bedroom with an en-suite, two additional bedrooms, and a family bathroom. The top floor contains two more bedrooms, perfect for guests or as a quiet home workspace.

Longniddry Village was named 'Large Development of the Year' at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2023, and takes inspiration from the aesthetic and appeal of quaint East Lothian villages and towns. With its traditional architectural style and welcoming atmosphere, it seamlessly extends the existing local community.

Longniddry Village Phase Two.

The traditionally inspired architecture includes period-style features such as sash windows, chimneys and high ceilings. The interior accommodation is spacious and airy, complete with high-quality fixtures and fittings that include designer German kitchens with integrated Siemens appliances, built-in wardrobes, stylish bathrooms and fibre broadband.

The homes are surrounded by generous, landscaped outdoor space with a village green, wildflower meadow and mill pond creating a green setting that encourages biodiversity and provides nature-filled spaces for neighbours to come together. For families, the village primary school and local amenities lie within easy walking distance.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes said: "We’ve witnessed unprecedented interest in Longniddry Village and this remarkable response highlights the significance of thoughtfully designed, high-quality housing that respects the local community and natural environment.”

