Last chance to buy in final phase at Midlothian development
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the final phase, Dandara is offering a variety of plots tailored to different buyers' needs. Ranging from the three-bedroom Mull to the five-bedroom Shetland V1, there's something for everyone. Many of these homes come with irresistible offers such as contribution to LBTT, part exchange, and 'Moving Made Easy' packages.
The housebuilder also has a number of Golden Share homes available through the City of Edinburgh Council’s Affordable Housing policy. Those that meet the council’s requirements can purchase a Golden Share property at 80% of the open market value.
Golden Share is currently available on ‘The Mull’ three-bedroom homes. The homes feature comfortable open plan living, with ample storage and solar panels installed.
Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “We're beginning to sell the final half of our last phase of homes at Eskbank Gardens. This development has been incredibly popular among young families, first-time buyers, and downsizers due to its close proximity to the city and convenient local amenities.
“We currently offer various incentives and schemes for buyers, making it an excellent time to purchase. Additionally, there are several Golden Share homes available, providing more opportunities for prospective buyers to enter the market.”
The local town of Dalkeith is just 1.4 miles away offering a range of amenities including supermarkets, shops, restaurants, and the open green space of King’s Park. Those who fancy some fun can find Midlothian Snowsports Centre and Pentland Hills Regional Park close by.
For families, there are a range of schools within close distance, including St David’s Primary School and Dalkeith High School for older children. Commuters can find Eskbank train station 0.8 miles away with services to Edinburgh.
Currently available at Eskbank Gardens is a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes. The three bedroom mid terraced Mull is available through the Golden Share scheme.
For more information about the homes on offer at Dandara’s Eskbank Garden’s, please visit www.dandara.com/eskbank-gardens or call 01316 084217.