Life by the sea is ‘quay’ as Barratt launches new apartments in vibrant Leith

Barratt Homes has launched the second phase of properties at its Merchant Quay development in Leith, with 82 new homes available

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes East Scotland is offering house hunters the chance to live in one of Edinburgh’s most up-and-coming areas with the recent launch of its second phase of properties at its Merchant Quay development.

Located in Leith, Tower Street at Merchant Quay includes two blocks of properties, which range from one to three-bed apartments. In total, the phase includes 59 private plots, with 23 affordable units also available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Paterson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said:“Leith has become a thriving hotspot in Edinburgh and over the last few years we have really seen heightened demand for properties in the area. With that in mind, we are thrilled to have launched our second phase of apartments at Tower Street – the perfect location for taking advantage of quick connections into the city centre.”

Bedroom

“With one, two and three-bedroom apartments available, properties are ideal for individuals, couples and families looking to tap into all that bustling Leith has to offer.”

Barratt Homes East Scotland’s Tower Street at Merchant Quay is located in the north of Edinburgh in busy Leith. Close to a host of amenities, including vibrant shops, restaurants and cafes, the area also benefits from its strong commuter links into the city centre and to Edinburgh Airport, which includes both bus and tram services.

Apartments at Tower Street at Merchant Quay start at £293,995.