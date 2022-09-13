Linlithgow top floor apartment offers stunning views

Currently on the market at offers over £209,000, 5a St Ninian’s Way is a spacious two bedroom top floor apartment in Linlithgow Town Centre, which received all 1's in Home Buyers Report.

The property features an off-street, barrier controlled residents’ car park with allocated space

Built in 2003, it also includes a secure entry system and a private balcony offering glorious views of miles around.

The large Living room with balcony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about 5a St Ninian’s Way, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “For a home that offers unrivalled views over the Linlithgow skyline, as well as private off-street parking, this contemporary two-bedroom top floor apartment near to the town centre will not fail to impress.

"This well presented apartment has the added advantage of being located on the top floor, with double doors in the living room leading out onto a private balcony which offers stunning views over Linlithgow Loch, towards the palace and St Michaels church.

“The accommodation on offer extends to a reception hallway with storage space, a bright and airy large living room with balcony and a dining sized kitchen with integrated appliances.

"It also has two king sized bedrooms with generous sized fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower room with underfloor heating and an Aqualisa shower for the principal bedroom, and a separate guest bathroom.

The property offers stunning views across Linlithgow.

“This well-maintained home has gas central heating, a secure entry system and double glazing.

"It also has an excellent amount of storage space throughout.

"The property further benefits from having an allocated parking space in a secure private car park.

"Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.

The en-suite.

"Interested parties should submit a formal note of interest through their solicitor at the earliest opportunity.”

To view this property, call Paul Rolfe Linlithgow on 01506 828282.

The open plan kitchen/ diner.