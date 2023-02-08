The Treasure has published its list of ten unclaimed estates in Edinburgh, and you could inherit it. All you need to do to be within a chance of a payout is check for a corresponding last name.

All estates on the list are currently ‘ownerless’ since no member of the family has come forward to claim it. An unclaimed estate is put in place after a person passes away without a sufficient will and no family coming forward to claim it. As long as no family claims, the deceased person’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and remain in possession of the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the estate can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown assumes possession of it. Any relative of the deceased can claim if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

So, which surname could mean you are entitled to an unclaimed estate? Here’s the full official list of Edinburgh unclaimed estates.

You might be the heir to one of the 39 unclaimed properties listed by the Treasury in Sheffield if you have one of these surnames.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1.Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Edinburgh

Loading....

Advertisement Hide Ad