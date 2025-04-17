The four-bedroom property, at 11 Winchburgh Road in Newton, was built by the current owners who are now looking to sell the unique family home.
The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is the focal point of the home, and is bathed in natural light from the ‘wall of glass’ style windows, which look out to a large garden.
Take a photo tour of the property with our gallery, and go to the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.