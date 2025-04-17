A look inside the stunning Grand Designs-style home in Newton with wall of glass and huge garden

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 17th Apr 2025, 17:53 BST

A stunning Grand Designs-style home with a ‘wall of glass’ which looks out at beautiful countryside views is on the market for offers over £600,000.

The four-bedroom property, at 11 Winchburgh Road in Newton, was built by the current owners who are now looking to sell the unique family home.

The open plan living, dining and kitchen area is the focal point of the home, and is bathed in natural light from the ‘wall of glass’ style windows, which look out to a large garden.

Take a photo tour of the property with our gallery, and go to the ESPC website to arrange a viewing.

The house was built by the current owners.

1. Exterior

The house was built by the current owners. | ESPC

The kitchen, dining and lounge area looks out to a beautiful garden with a decked area.

2. Garden

The kitchen, dining and lounge area looks out to a beautiful garden with a decked area. | ESPC

The property overlooks the beautiful countryside and has a large lawn and decking area.

3. Garden

The property overlooks the beautiful countryside and has a large lawn and decking area. | ESPC

The front door opens into a hallway area which leads through to the living room and kitchen area.

4. Hallway

The front door opens into a hallway area which leads through to the living room and kitchen area. | ESPC

