Situated within 52-acres of open lawns and mature woodlands at Qmile Group’s £150m exclusive Craighouse development in Edinburgh’s Morningside, Old Craig is the oldest property on the historic site.

Set within a spacious south-facing walled garden, Old Craig has retained its period features and has crow-stepped roof gables, metal-studded fortress-style wood doors and a sweeping spiral stone staircase.

Inside, it has an internal floor area of just under 7,000 sq ft, and its design means Old Craig is regarded as an exceptional example of the Scottish Baronial architectural style of that era.

The property has been converted by Qmile Group in consultation with Historic Scotland and Scottish National Heritage, and has undergone an extensive refurbishment which retains the building’s original charm with a variety of period features.

Edinburgh-based Qmile Group’s sales and marketing director, Jan Welsh, said: “Old Craig has played its part in Edinburgh’s rich history, so we feel privileged to have been able to carefully convert the property into an outstanding new home.

“Everything has been done to our exacting standards to ensure Old Craig combines the best of today’s design excellence whilst retaining the historic character and features which make the home truly unique. Old Craig’s extraordinary charm and outstanding quality has to be seen at first-hand to be truly appreciated. We are providing qualified prospective buyers with a tour of the property.

“As you would expect with a property of this rarity, Old Craig is attracting interest both locally and internationally and we have a number of interested parties who we are in dialogue with.”

Qmile Group previously delivered the £750m Quartermile mixed-use development in Edinburgh city centre, restoring seven Category B listed Victorian buildings, and this experience and knowledge is being applied on all conversion properties at Craighouse.

Once complete, Craighouse will comprise 144 new build and conversion apartments, duplexes, penthouses and townhouses. Prices for homes at the development start from £439,000 for a two-bedroom conversion apartment.

To enquire about Old Craig, call Savills on 0131 381 1711.

1 . Historic Old Craig is a Category-A listed six bedroom house. Scottish historical records reference the lands of Craighouse as far back as the reign of David II in the twelfth century, but the story of this landmark location as a place to live begins with Old Craig, the sixteenth century harled mansion at the centre of the development’s expansive 52 acres. | Savills Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

2 . Spacious Old Craig has an internal floor area of just under 7,000 sq ft. Across the ground and first floors, there are spacious, practical and flexible living spaces which complement the formal reception rooms. | Savills Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

3 . Original The wood panelled dining room with large fire place features a carved wood inscription. Dating back to the 16th century, Old Craig was home to the laird, the house was a place of comfort and sophistication, at the centre of agricultural production. | Savills Photo: Right Move Photo Sales

4 . Flexible Old Craig features a number of formal reception rooms across three floors. A barrel-vaulted sitting room with two impressive stone fireplaces either end of the room, is on the ground floor, along with a further wood-panelled room with the original fireplace. A formal drawing room is located on the first floor which has a decorative wall frieze. | Savills Photo: Right Move Photo Sales