Restalrig Road, Leith Links (upper flat).

Lovely 2-bedroom upper flat in quiet area which perfectly blends modern interiors with traditional charm

Located in the sought-after Leith Links area, this beautifully presented main door upper villa offers bright and spacious accommodation.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 3:15 pm

The main door enters into a vestibule and lower hall with storage, with stairs leading up to the main living accommodation.

This comprises good sized lounge with bay window and feature fireplace, large dining kitchen with a range of fitted units and appliances, two well-proportioned double bedrooms, and a bathroom with three-piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a sunny, south west facing private garden to the rear which combines lawn and patio areas.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £285,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Restalrig Road, Leith Links

Main door entrance.

2. Restalrig Road, Leith Links

Entrance hall and stairs to upper level.

3. Restalrig Road, Leith Links

Hall.

4. Restalrig Road, Leith Links

Lounge.

