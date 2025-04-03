Magnificent four-bedroom £1.3m mews house on one of Edinburgh's most sought-after and pretty streets

A magnificent mews house on one of Edinburgh's most sought-after addresses, with a private patio garden to the rear, is currently available for offers over £1.3 million.

The four-bedroom and four-bathroom home at 11 Circus Lane is quietly nestled on arguably Edinburgh's most 'Instagrammable' street, and offers light and airy accommodation throughout.

Entered through a vestibule into the sitting room, this charming home immediately impresses, with wallpaper designed by local designer Mairi Helena on the walls and a log burner set within a feature fireplace.

To the rear of the property, glazed bi-fold doors provide access to the stunning kitchen / dining room, bathed in natural light from the glazed pitched roof overhead.

French doors lead from here to the enclosed rear patio, allowing the indoors and outdoors to blend seamlessly together.

Circus Lane is a picturesque cobbled street that is peacefully nestled between the New Town and the popular residential area of Stockbridge, both renowned for their charming local character and thriving atmosphere and only half a mile from Edinburgh city centre.

For viewings, call Savills on 0131 381 1711.

11 Circus Lane is an exceptional mews house with an enclosed patio garden to the rear, quietly nestled on arguably one of Edinburgh's most iconic, and certainly most 'Instagrammable', streets.

Glazed bi-fold doors provide access to the stunning kitchen / dining room, bathed in natural light from the glazed pitched roof overhead. The bespoke, hand-made kitchen boasts ample storage and work space together with high-end built in appliances.

French doors lead from here to the enclosed rear patio, allowing the indoors and outdoors to blend seamlessly together.

This spacious bedroom has numerous built in cupboards and an en-suite. This room further benefits from French doors also leading to the rear patio.

