For Sale: Rare and magical Scandinavian lodge situated on a secluded Scottish hilltop for £490,000

A breathtaking and unique proposition for the right buyer

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 10th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST

The Fairydean Lodge is a breathtakingly unique proposition for all buyers given its magnificent views and Scandinavian-style interior. The property - which overlooks Eddleston, by Peebles - has appeared on the market for £490,000.

Built in 2006, the huge three-bedroom detached house has everything you need on one floor. The property comprises three well-proportioned bedrooms, a sitting room, three double bedrooms, one en-suite plus a family bathroom, utility room and a large workshop.

Elsewhere, the property benefits from an open plan kitchen/diner that leads to a sunroom area with a feature multi-fuel burning stove. A large living room and modern bathroom complete the quirky property.

Externally, the property enjoys a stunning wraparound garden with a stone driveway leading to the house entrance. The dreamy views can also be enjoyed from the large stone patio area that sits to the side of the property.

If you’d like to own the Fairydean Lodge - make your enquiry on 01896 318950 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: The Fairydean Lodge, Eddleston, Peebles, Scottish Borders EH45

Price: £490,000

Agent: Paton & Co

Contact: 01896 318950

The Fairydean Lodge, Eddleston, Peebles, Scottish Borders EH45

A rear view of the lodge

The detached lodge features a wooden decking toward the front of the property

The property features a patio area for al fresco dining

The property features a patio area for al fresco dining

