A breathtaking and unique proposition for the right buyer

The Fairydean Lodge is a breathtakingly unique proposition for all buyers given its magnificent views and Scandinavian-style interior. The property - which overlooks Eddleston, by Peebles - has appeared on the market for £490,000.

Built in 2006, the huge three-bedroom detached house has everything you need on one floor. The property comprises three well-proportioned bedrooms, a sitting room, three double bedrooms, one en-suite plus a family bathroom, utility room and a large workshop.

Elsewhere, the property benefits from an open plan kitchen/diner that leads to a sunroom area with a feature multi-fuel burning stove. A large living room and modern bathroom complete the quirky property.

Externally, the property enjoys a stunning wraparound garden with a stone driveway leading to the house entrance. The dreamy views can also be enjoyed from the large stone patio area that sits to the side of the property.

Property Summary

Location: The Fairydean Lodge, Eddleston, Peebles, Scottish Borders EH45

Price: £490,000

Contact: 01896 318950

