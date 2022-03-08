Main door upper flat in Penicuik for sale

The well presented kitchen inside the Penicuik flat.

On the market at offers over £150,000, 10 Imrie Place, Penicuik is a traditional main-door upper flat featuring an entrance hall with storage, a sunny living/dining room and a well-appointed kitchen.

The property also includes an attractive bathroom, a private rear garden and unrestricted on-street parking.

A spokesperson for selling agent Stuart & Stuart said: “Forming part of a stone-built cottage in Penicuik, this main-door upper flat accommodates two bedrooms, a good-sized reception room, and lovely characterful features paired with tasteful, modern décor, as well as a private garden and access to unrestricted on-street parking.

The flat's private rear garden.

“Perfect for first-time buyers, couples, professionals, young families, and rental investors alike, this two-bedroom, traditional main-door upper flat benefits from excellent amenities on the doorstep and enviably close by, including shops and everyday essentials, schools, and transport links, as well as scenic open spaces.

“The flat's private main entrance is at the rear of the property, up a set of external stairs, and a hallway welcomes you inside.

“Leading off the hall is a good-sized living and dining room. Neutrally decorated with sage-green accent walls and beautiful exposed beams, the room is lit by a southwest-facing dormer window and also features a striking period-inspired fireplace and an original wood floor.

"Perfect for everyday life and entertaining alike, the reception room is conveniently connected to the kitchen, where you will find classically-styled wall and base cabinets, framed by worktops and splashback tiling.

The bathroom.

“A double oven, a gas hob, and a contemporary extractor hood are integrated, whilst a freestanding fridge/freezer and an under-counter dishwasher are included. A washer/dryer is housed in one of the hall cupboards.

“Externally, the flat enjoys its own private, terraced rear garden featuring a patio for outdoor seating, a drying area, and a lawn. It also has a private external store.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2981.

10 Imrie Place, Penicuik

The main bedroom.