Work is underway to build 20 new Midlothian Council homes in Bonnyrigg as part of what the local authority is calling “the most ambitious Passivhaus programme in Scotland”. The energy-efficient flats are among 182 homes the council says it will deliver built to the energy-efficient Passivhaus standard.

Designed by architecture firm AHR, eight of the new apartments will offer assisted living, with the remaining 12 apartments providing age-exclusive homes for those aged 55 and over. Cruden Building is delivering the project on behalf of Midlothian Council.

The new council homes will support the council’s wider ambition to reach net zero by 2030. Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Stuart McKenzie said: “We’re extremely proud to be delivering the most ambitious Passivhaus building programme in Scotland. The people who will call these flats home will enjoy living in a comfortable, warm, energy-efficient and affordable home. These flats help us towards our goal of achieving net zero status by 2030.”

In the picture from left to right are: Richard Crowther, Commercial Director at Cruden Building Scotland, Midlothian Council's Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Stuart McKenzie and Project Manager Scott Walker.

Achieving Passivhaus certification, the homes will offer tenants bright and spacious living spaces paired with more affordable running costs. A series of measures are being incorporated to help reduce energy consumption levels, including the new homes being fitted with mechanical ventilation with heat recovery units to provide a constant flow of fresh air, whilst also helping to retain energy that has already been used in heating the apartments.

Richard Crowther, commercial director at Cruden Building Scotland, said: “The Cruden Group is committed to delivering more energy-efficient homes across Scotland, so we’re delighted to support Midlothian Council in reaching their wider net zero goals through building these new apartments.

“Passivhaus homes can allow up to 90 per cent of energy savings in comparison to other types of builds, which will bring life-changing benefits to local tenants, particularly at a time where living costs are at an all-time high.”