3 . Garden

There is a beautiful south facing rear garden enjoying a wonderful, secluded space with woodland beyond. Providing a tranquil, idyllic setting, the garden offers excellent outdoor space and houses a greenhouse and shed/workshop with power and light. In addition, there is a log store. A decked patio is laid to the far end of the garden, perfect for outside dining and there is gated access to the rear providing direct access to the woods beyond, perfect for a family adventure of walking the dogs. A side gate provides handy access to the front. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography