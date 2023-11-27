This C-listed 1820s house in Dalkeith, reminiscent of the cottage in Hollywood movie 'The Holiday', is currently available at offers over £250,000.
This wonderful home at 8 London Road retains many period features and offers a wealth of character and charm throughout, creating a lovely rustic, country-cottage style feel. The property has been extensively upgraded by the present owners, providing a beautiful home in true move-in condition. Viewing is highly recommended to be fully appreciated.
For viewings call 0131 253 2858.
1. Lounge
There is a charming, front-facing lounge with exposed beams, fireplace incorporating the log burner and working shutters. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Kitchen
Opening from the lounge is the stylish breakfasting kitchen affording good natural light with window to side and glazed door to the rear garden. Featuring exposed brickwork, the sizeable kitchen is fitted with a range of modern wall and base units with built-in hob and oven with further appliances included in the sale. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Garden
There is a beautiful south facing rear garden enjoying a wonderful, secluded space with woodland beyond. Providing a tranquil, idyllic setting, the garden offers excellent outdoor space and houses a greenhouse and shed/workshop with power and light. In addition, there is a log store. A decked patio is laid to the far end of the garden, perfect for outside dining and there is gated access to the rear providing direct access to the woods beyond, perfect for a family adventure of walking the dogs. A side gate provides handy access to the front. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Attic
A further staircase leads to the top floor housing a large home office/guest bedroom with Velux window to rear. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography