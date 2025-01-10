Peacefully tucked away in a leafy cul-de-sac, this is an immaculate detached family home in the highly sought-after Midlothian area of Eskbank in Dalkeith.
The current owners of 25 Weir Crescent have carried out a comprehensive, high specification renovation of the entire property, presenting it to market in true move-in condition.
With an impressive design that incorporates luxurious finishes with a practical and spacious layout, this property offers exceptional accommodation perfect for modern family life.
Outside, there is a south-east facing, fully enclosed private garden with newly added deck as well as a patio and lawn. There is also a front garden, driveway and a large garage which has been fitted with a utility area and is currently used as a home gym.
For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.
