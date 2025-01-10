Midlothian for sale: Detached four-bedroom Eskbank home beautifully finished in luxury, contemporary style

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:11 GMT

This detached four-bedroom home in Eskbank, beautifully finished in luxury, contemporary style, is currently available for offers over £450,000.

Peacefully tucked away in a leafy cul-de-sac, this is an immaculate detached family home in the highly sought-after Midlothian area of Eskbank in Dalkeith.

The current owners of 25 Weir Crescent have carried out a comprehensive, high specification renovation of the entire property, presenting it to market in true move-in condition.

With an impressive design that incorporates luxurious finishes with a practical and spacious layout, this property offers exceptional accommodation perfect for modern family life.

Outside, there is a south-east facing, fully enclosed private garden with newly added deck as well as a patio and lawn. There is also a front garden, driveway and a large garage which has been fitted with a utility area and is currently used as a home gym.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

1. 25 Weir Crescent

With an impressive design that incorporates luxurious finishes with a practical and spacious layout, this property offers exceptional accommodation perfect for modern family life. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The recessed living area inside this Midlothian property, with cupola and sliding doors to the garden.

2. Living room

The recessed living area inside this Midlothian property, with cupola and sliding doors to the garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The stunning kitchen, which is of a high spec German design, has a sleek finish with integrated appliances, plenty of storage cabinets and a large island with breakfast bar seating, waterfall stone counter top and pendant lighting.

3. Kitchen

The stunning kitchen, which is of a high spec German design, has a sleek finish with integrated appliances, plenty of storage cabinets and a large island with breakfast bar seating, waterfall stone counter top and pendant lighting. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

The formal sitting room with raised bioethanol fire, full height windows and built-in storage units.

4. Sitting room

The formal sitting room with raised bioethanol fire, full height windows and built-in storage units. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

