Peacefully tucked away in a leafy cul-de-sac, this is an immaculate detached family home in the highly sought-after Midlothian area of Eskbank in Dalkeith.

The current owners of 25 Weir Crescent have carried out a comprehensive, high specification renovation of the entire property, presenting it to market in true move-in condition.

With an impressive design that incorporates luxurious finishes with a practical and spacious layout, this property offers exceptional accommodation perfect for modern family life.

Outside, there is a south-east facing, fully enclosed private garden with newly added deck as well as a patio and lawn. There is also a front garden, driveway and a large garage which has been fitted with a utility area and is currently used as a home gym.

25 Weir Crescent With an impressive design that incorporates luxurious finishes with a practical and spacious layout, this property offers exceptional accommodation perfect for modern family life.

2 . Living room The recessed living area inside this Midlothian property, with cupola and sliding doors to the garden. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The stunning kitchen, which is of a high spec German design, has a sleek finish with integrated appliances, plenty of storage cabinets and a large island with breakfast bar seating, waterfall stone counter top and pendant lighting. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room The formal sitting room with raised bioethanol fire, full height windows and built-in storage units. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales