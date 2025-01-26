Midlothian for sale: Detached period villa in Penicuik with six bedrooms and plenty of flexible social spaces

Searching for a forever family home? This detached period villa in Penicuik offers six bedrooms and plenty of flexible social spaces, meaning it's a perfect place to put down roots.

This impressive six-bedroom detached residence at 57 John Street spans three floors and offers ample, versatile space for families, including four reception rooms and two bathrooms.

The charming period property is situated in the popular Midlothian town of Penicuik, approximately 30 minutes' commute from central Edinburgh.

It features a large walled garden with a sunny aspect, and unrestricted parking is available close by.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.

In addition to a planted front garden, a large walled rear garden provides a secure space for children and pets, with a lovely sense of privacy. It features a neat lawn, well-stocked beds, leafy trees, sunny seating spots, and good external storage.

The living room, filled with afternoon sunlight, is centred around a fireplace flanked by elegant storage alcoves.

On the first floor, a southerly-facing drawing room, which includes a storage alcove, offers an additional space for relaxation, complete with a homely gas fire.

