A detached five bedroom home in a Midlothian village is on the market for offers over £550,000.

The property, at 4 Roseview Farm Steading in Howgate, boasts four large spacious bedrooms, each with an ensuite. There is also another potential bedroom which is currently being used as an office.

The ground floor is largely open plan, with a spacious living and dining area and well-equipped kitchen. This space has double doors which open out to the property’s large back garden.

