Midlothian for sale: Five-bedroom detached house in sought-after Gorebridge is showhome-stylish

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 04:58 BST

This five-bedroom detached house in sought-after Gorebridge is showhome-stylish and an ideal family home, currently available for offers over £390,000.

This extremely well presented five-bedroom cottage at 18 Lady Brae comes with a landscaped south facing garden and gated driveway, located in the sought after Midlothian town of Gorebridge 13 miles to the South of Edinburgh.

This large property would make an ideal family home and is presented in move-in condition.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.

1. Garden room

The Midlothian property's impressive garden room with patio doors to the rear garden. | Warners Photo: ESPC

2. Living room

The impressive open plan kitchen living area with an attractive bay window and fireplace with gas burner. | Warners Photo: ESPC

3. Garden

The property boasts a large gated driveway and well-kept front and rear gardens made up of lawn, raised beds and a plum tree. | Warners Photo: ESPC

4. Kitchen

The stylish and modern fitted kitchen currently comprises an island, washer, dishwasher, gas hob, oven and fan and fridge/freezer. | Warners Photo: ESPC

