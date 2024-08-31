This extremely well presented five-bedroom cottage at 18 Lady Brae comes with a landscaped south facing garden and gated driveway, located in the sought after Midlothian town of Gorebridge 13 miles to the South of Edinburgh.
This large property would make an ideal family home and is presented in move-in condition.
For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. Alternatively you can book an appointment online.
