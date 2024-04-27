A chic and spacious five-bedroom family home in Lasswade, with a large garden and a stunning view of the viaduct, is currently available for offers over £595,000.
With its picturesque setting and being conveniently located close to idyllic green spaces, local amenities, schooling and transport links, this property is sure to have a wide appeal and early viewing is highly recommended. In true move-in condition, the accommodation at 12 Westmill Haugh is well proportioned and laid out over two levels.
1. 12 Westmill Haugh
Quietly situated at the end of a cul de sac in a small exclusive development, alongside the River North Esk and in the popular village of Lasswade, is this stunning and immaculately presented, five bed detached family home. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Sitting room
The bright and spacious sitting room overlooks the front garden. Meanwhile, the communal grounds for the street are maintained by Charles White with a quarterly charge of approximately £55. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is sleek and modern with a range of cabinets with Quartz worktops and appliances, and offers a fantastic space for cooking and socialising. Off the kitchen is a useful utility room with space for a washing machine and tumble dryer and a door out to the side of the property. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Garden
There is a well maintained front garden which is laid to lawn and there is this fully enclosed garden to the rear complete with patio area, offering an ideal area for outdoor dining and a safe space for children and pets to play. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
