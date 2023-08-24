A four-bedroom riverside townhouse in Dalkeith with two balconies and a garden that laps the main river through Midlothian , is currently available for offers over £370,000.

Located in an idyllic setting overlooking the River North Esk with treetop views, 8 Esk Point would make a perfect family home. Spread out over three floors, there is loads of space both indoors and out, with the location perfect for commuting to work in Edinburgh.