Midlothian for sale: Four-bedroom townhouse in Dalkeith with two balconies and a garden that laps the River North Esk

Midlothian property on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST

A four-bedroom riverside townhouse in Dalkeith with two balconies and a garden that laps the main river through Midlothian, is currently available for offers over £370,000.

Located in an idyllic setting overlooking the River North Esk with treetop views, 8 Esk Point would make a perfect family home. Spread out over three floors, there is loads of space both indoors and out, with the location perfect for commuting to work in Edinburgh.

To view this property, call 0131 2297 159.

The property benefits from this Juliet balcony with magnificent views over the river.

The property benefits from this Juliet balcony with magnificent views over the river.

First floor living room with feature stove and triple windows that can be opened up to the Juliet balcony.

First floor living room with feature stove and triple windows that can be opened up to the Juliet balcony.

Located in this idyllic setting overlooking the River North Esk with treetop views, this stunning property would make a perfect family home. Ideal for those who love outdoor pursuits with lots of scenic walks on your doorstep.

Located in this idyllic setting overlooking the River North Esk with treetop views, this stunning property would make a perfect family home. Ideal for those who love outdoor pursuits with lots of scenic walks on your doorstep.

Spacious dining/kitchen/family room with wide range of designer taupe and white high gloss units & integrated appliances with black granite worktops and doors leading to the balcony.

Spacious dining/kitchen/family room with wide range of designer taupe and white high gloss units & integrated appliances with black granite worktops and doors leading to the balcony.

