Midlothian for sale: Four/ five-bedroom Dalkeith home with three bathrooms and plenty of space inside and out

Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024

This detached house in Dalkeith offers an abundance of space, with four/five bedrooms, three bathrooms and plenty of flexible socialising spaces for the whole family to enjoy.

Currently available for offers over £390,000, 2 Pheasant Grove offers a rare opportunity to purchase a stunning five bedroom detached villa with private gardens, double garage and driveway.

It forms part of a select modern development, moments from excellent amenities and quick transport links.

The property is presented to the market in true move-in condition, providing thoughtfully planned, and stylish accommodation over two floors, representing an ideal family home, offering generous, flexible and light filled living space.

This is one of the larger style detached villas in the development, and public living space is well catered for to suit the needs of today’s family, including a light and spacious living room which boasts a media wall with floating feature fireplace, offering a central focal point to enjoy cosy evenings.

The landscaped private grounds include a gorgeous Indian sandstone patio, making it ideal for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining.

For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0442 or book an appointment online.

The contemporary stylishly fitted kitchen comes with a host of modern integrated appliances, a handy breakfast bar, which is the perfect spot to enjoy a morning coffee, and the French doors allow a seamless transition from house to garden.

The light and spacious living room which boasts a media wall with floating feature fireplace, offering a central focal point to enjoy cosy evenings.

This separate spacious dining room enjoys views to the rear garden and is the perfect space for entertaining quests.

Following through from the dining room are sliding glazed doors that lead to a further public room which could be utilised as a fifth bedroom, family room or would make an ideal home office.

