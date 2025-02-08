Midlothian for sale: Immaculately presented five-bedroom modern detached house in Bonnyrigg

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Feb 2025, 04:43 BST

This immaculately presented five-bedroom modern detached house in Bonnyrigg is currently up for sale at offers over £595,000.

The family home at 31 Baileyfield Park Drive sits within an established and popular residential area, within easy reach of Edinburgh and the city bypass.

This spacious property extends to approximately 2001sq ft and offers comfortable and stylish accommodation over two floors with the additional benefit of a double garage, gas central heating, double glazing and solar panels.

Externally there is a large rear garden with lawn, decked area, garden shed and raised beds.

For viewings, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

This spacious family home extends to approximately 2001 sq ft and offers comfortable and stylish accommodation over two floors with the additional benefit of a double garage, gas central heating, private garden, double glazing and solar panels.

1. 31 Baileyfield Park Drive, Bonnyrigg

This spacious family home extends to approximately 2001 sq ft and offers comfortable and stylish accommodation over two floors with the additional benefit of a double garage, gas central heating, private garden, double glazing and solar panels. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The living room lies to the rear of the house and has direct access to the garden.

2. Living room

The living room lies to the rear of the house and has direct access to the garden. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Also to the rear is a beautifully proportioned and well equipped dining kitchen which comes with double electric oven, gas hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the utility room with sink and space for a washing machine and tumble drier.

3. Kitchen

Also to the rear is a beautifully proportioned and well equipped dining kitchen which comes with double electric oven, gas hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the utility room with sink and space for a washing machine and tumble drier. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally there is off-street parking for two vehicles, a double garage with electric door and a large rear garden with lawn, decked area, garden shed and raised beds.

4. Garden

Externally there is off-street parking for two vehicles, a double garage with electric door and a large rear garden with lawn, decked area, garden shed and raised beds. | Lindsays Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MidlothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice