The family home at 31 Baileyfield Park Drive sits within an established and popular residential area, within easy reach of Edinburgh and the city bypass.
This spacious property extends to approximately 2001sq ft and offers comfortable and stylish accommodation over two floors with the additional benefit of a double garage, gas central heating, double glazing and solar panels.
Externally there is a large rear garden with lawn, decked area, garden shed and raised beds.
1. 31 Baileyfield Park Drive, Bonnyrigg
2. Living room
The living room lies to the rear of the house and has direct access to the garden.
3. Kitchen
Also to the rear is a beautifully proportioned and well equipped dining kitchen which comes with double electric oven, gas hob, fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the utility room with sink and space for a washing machine and tumble drier.
4. Garden
Externally there is off-street parking for two vehicles, a double garage with electric door and a large rear garden with lawn, decked area, garden shed and raised beds.