Contemporary, cosy and characterful, this two-bedroom Penicuik flat is a turn-key purchase, currently available at offers over £180,000.
This spacious main door ground floor flat at 31 West Street is set in a quiet yet centrally located street in the Midlothian town. It is thought this property will be ideal for first-time buyers, professional couples or those looking for modern ground floor living in a traditionally built property.
1. 31 West Street
The Penicuik home has modern electric heating, multi fuel stove, and double glazing. Viewing essential and not to missed. Photo: McDougall McQueen
2. Kitchen
The highlight of this home is the wonderfully spacious open plan bespoke kitchen, living and dining room. The stunning fitted kitchen with real wood worktops, modern base and wall units, purpose-built island with storage units and breakfast bar with power, inset sink, induction hob, extractor, double oven, integrated fridge freezer, integrated dishwasher, and unit under lighting. Photo: McDougall McQueen
3. Living room
This property is presented in outstanding condition with a host of quality features, fixtures, and fittings. Photo: McDougall McQueen
4. Bathroom
The gorgeous family bathroom with three-piece white suite featuring a double ended bath with mid mount taps, wc and sink with towel radiator. Photo: McDougall McQueen