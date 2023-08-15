News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian for sale: Luxurious two-bedroom Penicuik duplex in iconic stone-built conversion

Hidden Penicuik gem on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

This luxurious two-bedroom duplex in a converted stone-built building in the heart of the Midlothian town of Penicuik is currently on the market at offers over £250,000.

The property at 8b High Street features private patios, an allocated parking space, a modern kitchen and an en-suite, all in a prime location. Finished with light neutral decor throughout, there is also excellent storage provision, gas central heating and double glazing.

To view this property, call 0345 646 0208 or go online.

The open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room is the main feature of this impressive property, with its impressive dimensions, neutral decor, and solid oak flooring.

The open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room is the main feature of this impressive property, with its impressive dimensions, neutral decor, and solid oak flooring.

This double-height space not only provides a versatile floorplan for your lounge and dining furniture but also seamlessly connects to an enclosed, private patio – a perfect retreat for relaxation or entertaining.

This double-height space not only provides a versatile floorplan for your lounge and dining furniture but also seamlessly connects to an enclosed, private patio – a perfect retreat for relaxation or entertaining.

One of the property's private patio spaces, perfect for relexing.

One of the property's private patio spaces, perfect for relexing.

The stylish contemporary kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, fully integrated with top- of-the-line appliances including an oven, microwave, induction hob, stainless-steel canopy, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher.

The stylish contemporary kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, fully integrated with top- of-the-line appliances including an oven, microwave, induction hob, stainless-steel canopy, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher.

