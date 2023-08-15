This luxurious two-bedroom duplex in a converted stone-built building in the heart of the Midlothian town of Penicuik is currently on the market at offers over £250,000.
The property at 8b High Street features private patios, an allocated parking space, a modern kitchen and an en-suite, all in a prime location. Finished with light neutral decor throughout, there is also excellent storage provision, gas central heating and double glazing.
1. 8b High Street, Penicuik
The open-plan kitchen, living, and dining room is the main feature of this impressive property, with its impressive dimensions, neutral decor, and solid oak flooring. Photo: Mov8
2. Living room
This double-height space not only provides a versatile floorplan for your lounge and dining furniture but also seamlessly connects to an enclosed, private patio – a perfect retreat for relaxation or entertaining. Photo: Mov8
3. Private patio
One of the property's private patio spaces, perfect for relexing. Photo: Mov8
4. Kitchen/ dining room
The stylish contemporary kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, fully integrated with top- of-the-line appliances including an oven, microwave, induction hob, stainless-steel canopy, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. Photo: Mov8