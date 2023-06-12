2 . Open plan

A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and leads through to a reception hall/snug with space for a cosy seating area or reading nook, flowing seamlessly into the open-plan breakfasting kitchen and dining room on the left. Sure to be the sociable hub of the home and an entertainer’s dream, this wonderful open space features a wealth of glazing, making the most of the natural light and framing breathtaking views. Photo: Gilson Gray