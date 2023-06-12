This stunning, modern, eco-friendly four bedroom detached Midlothian family home is currently available for offers over £1,250,000.
Bringing contemporary living to the fore with eco credentials and the very best in modern technology, 20 School Green offers a truly unique opportunity for potential buyers. The three-level house is surrounded by generous garden grounds and backs onto secluded woodland, ensuring you will always have complete privacy.
1. 20 School Green, Lasswade
The property at 20 School Green is a modern home split over three split levels with an eco friendly footprint. The asking price is offers over £1.25m. Photo: Gilson Gray
2. Open plan
A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and leads through to a reception hall/snug with space for a cosy seating area or reading nook, flowing seamlessly into the open-plan breakfasting kitchen and dining room on the left. Sure to be the sociable hub of the home and an entertainer’s dream, this wonderful open space features a wealth of glazing, making the most of the natural light and framing breathtaking views. Photo: Gilson Gray
3. Kitchen
The bespoke kitchen by Edinburgh-based Peden & Pringle features a breakfast bar, catering for morning coffee and socialising while cooking, and is fitted with a wealth of cabinetry, neatly integrated with a full range of appliances, contributing to the sleek, modern finish. These include a Miele hob, oven, and microwave, A siemens fridge/freezer, and a Quooker boiling water tap. Photo: Gilson Gray
4. Living room
Ashort flight of stairs takes you up to a living room, elevated to enjoy the property’s views further and filled with light through swathes of glass, with doors sliding open to extend the space outside onto a wraparound terrace with ample room for alfresco furniture – the perfect space to unwind with an after-work drink while watching the sunset.The living room offers a more relaxed setting and furniture can be arranged around a homely Rais Q-Tee-C stove. Photo: Gilson Gray