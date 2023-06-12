News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation

Midlothian for sale: Modern four-bedroom eco-friendly house in Lasswade on the market

Modern eco-friendly Midlothian home on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:48 BST

This stunning, modern, eco-friendly four bedroom detached Midlothian family home is currently available for offers over £1,250,000.

Bringing contemporary living to the fore with eco credentials and the very best in modern technology, 20 School Green offers a truly unique opportunity for potential buyers. The three-level house is surrounded by generous garden grounds and backs onto secluded woodland, ensuring you will always have complete privacy.

You can arrange a viewing of this stunning property here.

The property at 20 School Green is a modern home split over three split levels with an eco friendly footprint. The asking price is offers over £1.25m.

1. 20 School Green, Lasswade

The property at 20 School Green is a modern home split over three split levels with an eco friendly footprint. The asking price is offers over £1.25m. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and leads through to a reception hall/snug with space for a cosy seating area or reading nook, flowing seamlessly into the open-plan breakfasting kitchen and dining room on the left. Sure to be the sociable hub of the home and an entertainer’s dream, this wonderful open space features a wealth of glazing, making the most of the natural light and framing breathtaking views.

2. Open plan

A practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and leads through to a reception hall/snug with space for a cosy seating area or reading nook, flowing seamlessly into the open-plan breakfasting kitchen and dining room on the left. Sure to be the sociable hub of the home and an entertainer’s dream, this wonderful open space features a wealth of glazing, making the most of the natural light and framing breathtaking views. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
The bespoke kitchen by Edinburgh-based Peden & Pringle features a breakfast bar, catering for morning coffee and socialising while cooking, and is fitted with a wealth of cabinetry, neatly integrated with a full range of appliances, contributing to the sleek, modern finish. These include a Miele hob, oven, and microwave, A siemens fridge/freezer, and a Quooker boiling water tap.

3. Kitchen

The bespoke kitchen by Edinburgh-based Peden & Pringle features a breakfast bar, catering for morning coffee and socialising while cooking, and is fitted with a wealth of cabinetry, neatly integrated with a full range of appliances, contributing to the sleek, modern finish. These include a Miele hob, oven, and microwave, A siemens fridge/freezer, and a Quooker boiling water tap. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
Ashort flight of stairs takes you up to a living room, elevated to enjoy the property’s views further and filled with light through swathes of glass, with doors sliding open to extend the space outside onto a wraparound terrace with ample room for alfresco furniture – the perfect space to unwind with an after-work drink while watching the sunset.The living room offers a more relaxed setting and furniture can be arranged around a homely Rais Q-Tee-C stove.

4. Living room

Ashort flight of stairs takes you up to a living room, elevated to enjoy the property’s views further and filled with light through swathes of glass, with doors sliding open to extend the space outside onto a wraparound terrace with ample room for alfresco furniture – the perfect space to unwind with an after-work drink while watching the sunset.The living room offers a more relaxed setting and furniture can be arranged around a homely Rais Q-Tee-C stove. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Midlothian