Enjoying a tranquil setting in a typical row of terraced ex-miners cottages, this lovely home at 16 Victoria Street in Rosewell offers beautifully appointed and easily manageable living space which would make an ideal home for an individual or couple.
The property benefits from a lovely west-facing garden, bursting with roses and apple trees, and complete with a fully powered garden office.
1. 16 Victoria Street, Rosewell
This charming stone-built mid-terrace cottage comes with period charm blended with modern and stylish interiors. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC
2. Living room
The elegant living room, which features an open working fireplace and twin windows which are fitted with 'plantation' shutters, in keeping with the style of the property, | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ diner
The property's chic kitchen/diner in 'scandi' style design, blending perfectly with the cottage style, yet offers all modern conveniences. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
The superb enclosed sunny west-facing rear garden, bursting with roses and apple trees; a modern twist on a cottage-style garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.