Midlothian for sale: Quaint yet super-chic one-bedroom cottage with stylish interiors and a garden office

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 04:59 BST

A quaint yet super-chic one-bedroom cottage in Midlothian, with stylish interiors and a garden office, is currently available for offers over £195,000.

Enjoying a tranquil setting in a typical row of terraced ex-miners cottages, this lovely home at 16 Victoria Street in Rosewell offers beautifully appointed and easily manageable living space which would make an ideal home for an individual or couple.

The property benefits from a lovely west-facing garden, bursting with roses and apple trees, and complete with a fully powered garden office.

For viewings, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 557 6566, or book an appointment online.

This charming stone-built mid-terrace cottage comes with period charm blended with modern and stylish interiors.

1. 16 Victoria Street, Rosewell

This charming stone-built mid-terrace cottage comes with period charm blended with modern and stylish interiors. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The elegant living room, which features an open working fireplace and twin windows which are fitted with 'plantation' shutters, in keeping with the style of the property,

2. Living room

The elegant living room, which features an open working fireplace and twin windows which are fitted with 'plantation' shutters, in keeping with the style of the property, | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's chic kitchen/diner in 'scandi' style design, blending perfectly with the cottage style, yet offers all modern conveniences.

3. Kitchen/ diner

The property's chic kitchen/diner in 'scandi' style design, blending perfectly with the cottage style, yet offers all modern conveniences. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The superb enclosed sunny west-facing rear garden, bursting with roses and apple trees; a modern twist on a cottage-style garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining.

4. Garden

The superb enclosed sunny west-facing rear garden, bursting with roses and apple trees; a modern twist on a cottage-style garden, providing an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining. | Connor Malcolm Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MidlothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice