Spacious and timelessly elegant, this detached stone villa in Penicuik is a wonderful family home, currently available for offers over £475,000.
This exceptional residence at 51 John Street encapsulates the essence of modern living within a historic setting, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to call it home.
Stepping into the hallway, you're greeted by the timeless charm of hardwood flooring leading you through into the spacious living room and arched entrance into the dining area. Other highlights at this property include the large garden and the five large double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office, and another used as a gym, offering great flexibility.
For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Or, book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.