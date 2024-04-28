Midlothian for sale: Spacious and timelessly elegant detached five-bedroom stone villa in Penicuik

Large elegant Midlothian family home for sale

Published 28th Apr 2024, 04:31 BST

Spacious and timelessly elegant, this detached stone villa in Penicuik is a wonderful family home, currently available for offers over £475,000.

This exceptional residence at 51 John Street encapsulates the essence of modern living within a historic setting, presenting an unparalleled opportunity to call it home.

Stepping into the hallway, you're greeted by the timeless charm of hardwood flooring leading you through into the spacious living room and arched entrance into the dining area. Other highlights at this property include the large garden and the five large double bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office, and another used as a gym, offering great flexibility.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Or, book an appointment online.

The spacious living room is well presented with a high ceiling and a fireplace. There is an arched entrance from here into the dining area.

There is plenty of space in this dining room for a large table to entertain guests or enjoy meals together with the family.

Welcome to John Street, Penicuik, where elegance and modernity blend seamlessly in this stunning 4/5 bedroom detached stone-built house.

Outside, a sprawling walled garden invites alfresco gatherings and tranquil moments of reprieve.

