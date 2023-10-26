Spacious, elegant and exceptionally presented, this Eskbank six-bedroom property is a dream family home, currently available at offers over £775,000.
This stunning detached house at 13 Dalhousie Crescent is nestled in a sought-after CALA estate in the Dalkeith neighbourhood. The property, currently used as a five bedroom home, can be changed to six bedrooms using the current office space. With a combination of modern amenities and tasteful design, this house offers a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.
For viewings, call 0131 668 0441.
1. 13 Dalhousie Crescent
As you approach the property, you'll immediately notice its striking presence within a quiet and desirable development. Externally, the property offers ample parking with a multiple car driveway. Photo: Warners
2. Kitchen
The heart of the home is the impressive open plan kitchen/dining room, a space that's ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features contemporary white units, offering a clean and elegant aesthetic. French doors lead to the exceptionally large rear south-west facing garden, flooding the room with natural light and creating a seamless connection to outdoor living. Photo: Warners
3. Sitting room
The beautiful bay-windowed sitting room is a cosy retreat, perfect for quiet evenings or hosting guests. Photo: Warners
4. Family room
A separate family room, also with direct garden access, provides an additional space for relaxation and entertaining. Photo: Warners