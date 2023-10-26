News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian for sale: Spacious, elegant and exceptionally presented Eskbank six-bedroom dream family home

Luxury Midlothian home on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:48 BST

Spacious, elegant and exceptionally presented, this Eskbank six-bedroom property is a dream family home, currently available at offers over £775,000.

This stunning detached house at 13 Dalhousie Crescent is nestled in a sought-after CALA estate in the Dalkeith neighbourhood. The property, currently used as a five bedroom home, can be changed to six bedrooms using the current office space. With a combination of modern amenities and tasteful design, this house offers a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.

For viewings, call 0131 668 0441.

As you approach the property, you'll immediately notice its striking presence within a quiet and desirable development. Externally, the property offers ample parking with a multiple car driveway.

1. 13 Dalhousie Crescent

The heart of the home is the impressive open plan kitchen/dining room, a space that's ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features contemporary white units, offering a clean and elegant aesthetic. French doors lead to the exceptionally large rear south-west facing garden, flooding the room with natural light and creating a seamless connection to outdoor living.

2. Kitchen

The beautiful bay-windowed sitting room is a cosy retreat, perfect for quiet evenings or hosting guests.

3. Sitting room

A separate family room, also with direct garden access, provides an additional space for relaxation and entertaining.

4. Family room

