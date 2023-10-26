Spacious, elegant and exceptionally presented, this Eskbank six-bedroom property is a dream family home, currently available at offers over £775,000.

This stunning detached house at 13 Dalhousie Crescent is nestled in a sought-after CALA estate in the Dalkeith neighbourhood. The property, currently used as a five bedroom home, can be changed to six bedrooms using the current office space. With a combination of modern amenities and tasteful design, this house offers a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle.