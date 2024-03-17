A stunning five-bedroom Midlothian home, just 14 miles from Edinburgh’s city centre, is on the market for £526,000.

The modern property, which is part of the new One Dalhousie development in Bonnyrigg, is built by housing developer, Walker Group, who build quality homes across the Edinburgh commuter belt.

Located in one of Midlothian’s most popular neighbourhoods due to its combination of country charm and urban convenience, One Dalhousie offers a choice of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, each designed with flexibility and family living in mind.

The five-bedroom detached Oakleigh is a beautiful and practical family home that features a white render and feature stone finish, complete with a canopy roof over the front door, front and rear gardens, and an integrated double garage.

Spread over two floors and 2018 sq. ft, the ground floor features a generously sized lounge thoughtfully designed with entertainment in mind. The heart of the home lies at the back in the open plan kitchen, dining room and family area which spans the whole width of the house and leads into the garden through French doors, allowing natural light to flood in and providing a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Regional Sales Director, Liz Cleghorn, said: “The Oakleigh is a dream home that ticks all the boxes. Its spacious and well-thought-out layout modern amenities and high-quality finishes make it an attractive choice for families of all sizes.

“With five bedrooms, it offers great flexibility, and you could easily designate one as a home office, play room or snug, tailoring the space to suit your family’s needs. The inclusion of energy-efficient features further adds to its appeal.

“The surrounding area of Bonnyrigg echoes the flexibility of the home, striking the perfect balance between rural, small-town living and vibrant communities close to the city. If you’re looking for a new build that offers comfort and convenience, with added incentives, we’d encourage any homebuyers to get in touch or come see the stunning properties for themselves.”

For more information on the homes available at One Dalhousie visit the Walker Group website.

Oakleigh Part of a modern development, the exterior of the five-bedroom home has a classic and elegant appearance. Benefitting from excellent transport links and located in close proximity to shops and schools, Bonnyrigg is the perfect choice for commuters, young couples and growing families alike

Kitchen and dining area The kitchen is fully equipped with modern amenities, including a five-burner gas hob, double oven, integrated fridge freezer, and dishwasher. The open plan kitchen leads into the dining room and family area which spans the whole width of the house

Bedroom All bedrooms are fitted with built-in wardrobes, providing ample storage space

Livingroom The property has a generously sized lounge area and comes equipped with TV points and superfast broadband cabling, perfect for setting up your favourite home entertainment systems