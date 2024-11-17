This four-bedroom detached family home in the heart of the popular town of Bonnyrigg, at 103 Lothian Street, has to be seen to be believed, providing modern living in the extension with traditional surroundings in the rest of the home.

Inside, the property comprises a fully equipped open-plan kitchen/living/dining room which forms part of the impressive extension, creating an excellent and engaging space.

The kitchen is fitted with a gas hob fan oven and appliances, while the living/dining space is generous and accommodates freestanding furniture with ease.

The house has four bedrooms, of which there are two bedrooms on the ground floor and two upstairs. Ranging in size, all offer functional bedroom space for a family. The home also boasts two shower rooms, both fitted with a three-piece suite.

Externally, the property further benefits from a front garden with a mono mono-blocked driveway, and a well-maintained rear garden with patio area and two handy sheds.

Solar panels as well as battery storage make the home incredibly energy efficient. The house also has gas central heating, creating a warm, cost-effective home, all year-round.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 0131 253 2263 or book an appointment online.

