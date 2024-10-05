Immaculately presented and finished to exceptionally high standards, this contemporary four-bedroom detached house is a stunning family home in a magnificent location, which offers a truly picturesque lifestyle, as well as substantial accommodation, extensive private parking, and beautiful landscaped gardens.

This architect-designed four-bedroom detached house at 10 William Burn Grove forms part of an exclusive development, which has a secluded setting by Whitehill House Golf Course near the village of Rosewell.

Encircled by a forest and the surrounding countryside, it is an inspiring locale that offers peace and tranquillity, all whilst being within convenient reach of amenities and schools, as well as Edinburgh city centre.

Designed to maximise space and light, the executive property further boasts an impressive open-plan reception area, along with a stylish kitchen and multiple bathrooms. Meeting all the needs of modern families, it offers the very best in luxury living.

1 . 10 William Burn Grove The home is enveloped by manicured gardens, alongside a backdrop of mature trees which ensure excellent privacy. Ample private parking is also assured thanks to a multi-car driveway and a detached double garage. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The kitchen, living and dining room share an incredible open-plan layout, an impressive selection of multi-aspect windows, as well as glazed doors opening out into the rear garden - perfect for families and entertaining in the summer months. A multi-fuel stove together with underfloor heating ensure a cosy living environment all year round. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The open-plan layout has a substantial footprint, providing enough space for all your furnishing needs, including a significant dining table. Inviting and homely, it is finished with neutral decor and a tiled floor for an elegant and minimalist-inspired style. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen Cleverly zoned, the kitchen has a high-specification design, providing a wealth of cabinet storage in wood effect, alongside sweeping worksurfaces. It is sophisticated and practical, and is sure to appeal to food lovers. Furthermore, the fashionable aesthetic is further enhanced by a suite of integrated appliances, creating a desirable streamlined finish (five-burner gas hob, extractor hood, Siemens oven and microwave, fridge/freezer, and dishwasher). A separate utility room offers a discreet space for laundry. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales