This charming three-bedroom, main door double upper flat in Loanhead is a fantastic home available at a great price of offers over £190,000.
Situated in the heart of Loanhead, 98 Clerk Street offers three bedrooms, a good-sized living room, a dining kitchen and a bathroom, plus access to unrestricted on-street parking. The property has had some recent improvements, including a new boiler, front door, bathroom tiles, Velux windows, carpets, an oven, and fitted wardrobes in bedroom one.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2998.
1. Dining area
Space is provided in the kitchen for a seated dining area. Photo: Clancys
2. Living room
The property's living room, where a spacious footprint allows for various configurations of furniture, all arranged around a striking fireplace set against a bold feature wall, enhanced by a handsome wood floor. Photo: Clancys
3. 98 Clerk Street
Situated in the heart of Loanhead, with excellent amenities on the doorstep and within easy reach, this main-door double-upper flat is situated on the first and second floors of a traditional building. Photo: Clancys
4. Kitchen
The Loanhead property's kitchen features a trio of southwest-facing windows (one with a charming window seat) which capture sunny natural light throughout the day and frame leafy views of the adjacent green space. Attractive white wall and base cabinets are accompanied by rich wood-styled worktops and chic metro-tiled splashbacks. An oven and hob are integrated, whilst provision is made for additional freestanding and undercounter appliances. Photo: Clancys