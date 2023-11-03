4 . Kitchen

The Loanhead property's kitchen features a trio of southwest-facing windows (one with a charming window seat) which capture sunny natural light throughout the day and frame leafy views of the adjacent green space. Attractive white wall and base cabinets are accompanied by rich wood-styled worktops and chic metro-tiled splashbacks. An oven and hob are integrated, whilst provision is made for additional freestanding and undercounter appliances. Photo: Clancys