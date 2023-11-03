News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Midlothian for sale: This stylish and charming three-bedroom double upper in Loanhead is a fantastic family home at a great price

Bargain buy available in Midlothian
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

This charming three-bedroom, main door double upper flat in Loanhead is a fantastic home available at a great price of offers over £190,000.

Situated in the heart of Loanhead, 98 Clerk Street offers three bedrooms, a good-sized living room, a dining kitchen and a bathroom, plus access to unrestricted on-street parking. The property has had some recent improvements, including a new boiler, front door, bathroom tiles, Velux windows, carpets, an oven, and fitted wardrobes in bedroom one.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2998.

Space is provided in the kitchen for a seated dining area.

1. Dining area

Space is provided in the kitchen for a seated dining area. Photo: Clancys

Photo Sales
The property's living room, where a spacious footprint allows for various configurations of furniture, all arranged around a striking fireplace set against a bold feature wall, enhanced by a handsome wood floor.

2. Living room

The property's living room, where a spacious footprint allows for various configurations of furniture, all arranged around a striking fireplace set against a bold feature wall, enhanced by a handsome wood floor. Photo: Clancys

Photo Sales
Situated in the heart of Loanhead, with excellent amenities on the doorstep and within easy reach, this main-door double-upper flat is situated on the first and second floors of a traditional building.

3. 98 Clerk Street

Situated in the heart of Loanhead, with excellent amenities on the doorstep and within easy reach, this main-door double-upper flat is situated on the first and second floors of a traditional building. Photo: Clancys

Photo Sales
The Loanhead property's kitchen features a trio of southwest-facing windows (one with a charming window seat) which capture sunny natural light throughout the day and frame leafy views of the adjacent green space. Attractive white wall and base cabinets are accompanied by rich wood-styled worktops and chic metro-tiled splashbacks. An oven and hob are integrated, whilst provision is made for additional freestanding and undercounter appliances.

4. Kitchen

The Loanhead property's kitchen features a trio of southwest-facing windows (one with a charming window seat) which capture sunny natural light throughout the day and frame leafy views of the adjacent green space. Attractive white wall and base cabinets are accompanied by rich wood-styled worktops and chic metro-tiled splashbacks. An oven and hob are integrated, whilst provision is made for additional freestanding and undercounter appliances. Photo: Clancys

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Midlothian