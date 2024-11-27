Midlothian for sale: Three-bedroom semi-detached Danderhall house with great good-sized garden

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Danderhall, with a good-sized garden, is currently available for offers over £325,000.

This home, at Woolmet, is finished to a good standard within the original Shawfair Farm, situated well away from the current Shawfair Development. Click here to see this property.

It boasts an enclosed garden backing on to the newly planted woodland which ensures that the panoramic views are protected from further development.

The property benefits from a driveway and front garden parking, as well as the spacious accommodation within.

This home is unlikely to stay on the market long and will attract buyers quickly. You can book a viewing here.

The property is finished to a good standard within the original Shawfair Farm, and benefits from driveway and front garden parking and spacious accommodation.

1. Woolmet, Dalkeith

The property is finished to a good standard within the original Shawfair Farm, and benefits from driveway and front garden parking and spacious accommodation. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The spacious front facing lounge, with access to the ground floor WC and bedroom.

2. Lounge

The spacious front facing lounge, with access to the ground floor WC and bedroom. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The Midlothian property's modern fitted kitchen is situated on the ground floor.

3. Kitchen

The Midlothian property's modern fitted kitchen is situated on the ground floor. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Externally the property sits in a private garden plot with driveway to the side and further off road parking to the front. To the rear is this attractive, well-kept and enclosed family garden.

4. Garden

Externally the property sits in a private garden plot with driveway to the side and further off road parking to the front. To the rear is this attractive, well-kept and enclosed family garden. | Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MidlothianProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice