This home, at Woolmet, is finished to a good standard within the original Shawfair Farm, situated well away from the current Shawfair Development. Click here to see this property.
It boasts an enclosed garden backing on to the newly planted woodland which ensures that the panoramic views are protected from further development.
The property benefits from a driveway and front garden parking, as well as the spacious accommodation within.
This home is unlikely to stay on the market long and will attract buyers quickly. You can book a viewing here.
