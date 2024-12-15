Available for offers over £310,000, 10 Victoria Gardens offers spacious and flexible accommodation and forms part of an exclusive development with well-maintained front and rear gardens and a front driveway in the sought after Midlothian town of Newtongrange, around 11 miles south of the city centre of Edinburgh.

The property has recently been fully renovated and the highlight is a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/dining/ living room giving a versatile space and benefiting from patio doors that give access into the rear garden. While, there is also a fully powered garden room, perfect for creating a study to work from home in peace.

This well located, modern property offered in move-in condition would make an ideal home. For viewings, call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or book an appointment online.

