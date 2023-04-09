News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian property: Four bedroom detached Dalkeith home with stunning extension on the market

Large Dalkeith property on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 9th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Our latest featured Midlothian property is this impressive modern four bedroom home in Dalkeith with a bright extension to the rear.

Currently on the market at offers over £355,000, 28 Sandyriggs Gardens has been extended and updated to a very high standard to provide a wonderful family home. It is located in a cul-de-sac on this quiet, well established modern development, not far from all the amenities of Dalkeith and within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh.

To view this property, call 07540836190.

This immaculately presented four bedroom detached modern house comes with a stunning vaulted rear extension.

1. Bright extension

This immaculately presented four bedroom detached modern house comes with a stunning vaulted rear extension. Photo: Jardine Phillips

The snug and cosy sitting room to the front of the property with log burning stove and window shutters.

2. Living room

The snug and cosy sitting room to the front of the property with log burning stove and window shutters. Photo: Jardine Phillips

Magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/living room with excellent range of kitchen units & appliances.

3. Kitchen

Magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/living room with excellent range of kitchen units & appliances. Photo: Jardine Phillips

Master bedroom with dual aspect windows one of which is a Juliette balcony, bespoke shutters, fitted wardrobes.

4. Bedroom with balcony

Master bedroom with dual aspect windows one of which is a Juliette balcony, bespoke shutters, fitted wardrobes. Photo: Jardine Phillips

