Our latest featured Midlothian property is this impressive modern four bedroom home in Dalkeith with a bright extension to the rear.

Currently on the market at offers over £355,000, 28 Sandyriggs Gardens has been extended and updated to a very high standard to provide a wonderful family home. It is located in a cul-de-sac on this quiet, well established modern development, not far from all the amenities of Dalkeith and within easy commuting distance of Edinburgh.