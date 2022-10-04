Midlothian property: Four bedroom Penicuik cottage with 'luxurious gardens' for sale outside Edinburgh
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is an impressive four bedroom cottage in Milton Bridge, Penicuik.
Currently on the market at offers over £320,000, 1 Glencorse Cottage features a large living room and dining kitchen, two shower rooms, and luxurious garden grounds.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for the selling agent Watermans said: “The front door opens to a vestibule that offers a warm welcome. The living room is to the left, where neutral tones and a subtle feature wall create an elegant environment for daily use. It is well-proportioned and brightly lit. In addition, it has a cosy log-burning stove for winter evenings.
“The dining kitchen is next door, enjoying equally spacious dimensions to accommodate a table and chairs for family meals together. It has a chic style and comes with generous cabinet storage and downlit workspace, all framed by yellow splashbacks for a dash of extra colour.
"An oven and ceramic hob are integrated into the design, alongside additional freestanding appliances (fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine). Furthermore, it has a beautiful open fireplace and it extends out further via French doors to the rear garden – perfect for summer social events.
“The four bedrooms are located throughout the home. On the ground floor, there are two doubles, which include the dual-aspect principal bedroom and the second bedroom. On the first floor, there is a twin room (bedroom three) and a versatile single bedroom with built-in wardrobes, which could work equally well as a private office.
“Conveniently, there are two shower rooms that serve the home, one positioned by the ground-floor hall, the other just off the first-floor landing. Both have stylish designs and contemporary three-piece suites.
“The property is nestled within beautiful enclosed gardens that provide privacy and a magical setting for all occasions.
"To the rear, there is also a sheltered outdoor kitchen with a sink and space for a barbecue, a designated hot tub area and patios for alfresco dining in the sun.
"A gated driveway and a detached single garage provide secure off-street parking.”
To view this property, call 0131 555 7055.