Currently on the market at offers over £320,000, 1 Glencorse Cottage features a large living room and dining kitchen, two shower rooms, and luxurious garden grounds.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for the selling agent Watermans said: “The front door opens to a vestibule that offers a warm welcome. The living room is to the left, where neutral tones and a subtle feature wall create an elegant environment for daily use. It is well-proportioned and brightly lit. In addition, it has a cosy log-burning stove for winter evenings.

“The dining kitchen is next door, enjoying equally spacious dimensions to accommodate a table and chairs for family meals together. It has a chic style and comes with generous cabinet storage and downlit workspace, all framed by yellow splashbacks for a dash of extra colour.

The kitchen includes an open fireplace. All photos by Watermans.

"An oven and ceramic hob are integrated into the design, alongside additional freestanding appliances (fridge/freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine). Furthermore, it has a beautiful open fireplace and it extends out further via French doors to the rear garden – perfect for summer social events.

“The four bedrooms are located throughout the home. On the ground floor, there are two doubles, which include the dual-aspect principal bedroom and the second bedroom. On the first floor, there is a twin room (bedroom three) and a versatile single bedroom with built-in wardrobes, which could work equally well as a private office.

“Conveniently, there are two shower rooms that serve the home, one positioned by the ground-floor hall, the other just off the first-floor landing. Both have stylish designs and contemporary three-piece suites.

“The property is nestled within beautiful enclosed gardens that provide privacy and a magical setting for all occasions.

The bright and airy living room.

"To the rear, there is also a sheltered outdoor kitchen with a sink and space for a barbecue, a designated hot tub area and patios for alfresco dining in the sun.

"A gated driveway and a detached single garage provide secure off-street parking.”

To view this property, call 0131 555 7055.

One of the two shower rooms.

The large back garden.

The versatile single bedroom (with built-in wardrobes), which could work equally well as a private office.

The back garden.

1 Glencorse Cottage, Milton Bridge, Penicuik.

Bedroom 2.

Bedroom 1.

Bedroom 3.

