Midlothian property of the Week: Dalkeith two bed semi

The living room at 27 Easter Langside Medway, Dalkeith.

This modern two-bedroom semi-detached villa at 27 Easter Langside Medway, is currently on the market at offers over £195,000.

Features include gas central heating, double glazing, a monoblock driveway and garden shed.

A spokesperson for selling agent McDougall McQueen said: “This is a superb opportunity. We are delighted to present to the market this spacious, modern two-bedroom semi-detached villa, offering well designed accommodation and occupying a prominent position with open views towards the Pentlands and Edinburgh.

The main bedroom.

"Easter Langside Medway is part of a much sought after modern new development on the outskirts of Dalkeith, in close proximity and walking distance to all schooling and local amenities.

"Ideal for those with families, first time buyers or professional couples, this modern property has garden grounds to the front and rear, complete with driveway.

"We are sure it will prove to be a very popular choice for many house buyers and we would recommend viewing at your earliest convenience.

"It is located in a superb location with open views over the countryside to the rear.

27 Easter Langside Medway, Dalkeith.

Taking a step inside, the spokesperson added: “There is an entrance porch and hallway, WC, and a spacious lounge with window to the front.

“The property also features a modern dining kitchen with French doors to the rear, a range of wall and base units, gas hob, oven, extractor, and integrated appliances including a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

"There is also ample space for dining and under stair store cupboard. The upper hallway has loft access and a store cupboard.

"The main bedroom with front facing window features two double built in wardrobes, with one currently used as office/study space.

The kitchen.

“The family bathroom features a three-piece white suite with shower over the bath and towel radiator.

"The property also has lovely garden grounds with various areas for outside entertaining.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2972.

The living room.