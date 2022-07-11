Midlothian property of the week: Five bed detached house for sale in Penicuik

Currently on the market at offers over £335,000, 65 Foster Road features lots of space for family living, inside and outside the large property.

Speaking about 65 Foster Road, a spokesperson for selling agent Neilsons said: “Neilsons are delighted to offer on to the market this truly exceptional detached villa, which occupies an enviable corner plot on a highly sought-after modern development, in the popular Midlothian town of Penicuik.

"The stylish interior has been upgraded to an exacting standard by the existing owners and offers highly flexible and beautifully presented accommodation, perfect suited to the growing family and those working from home on a more permanent basis.

“The internal space briefly comprises a welcoming hallway with stair to the upper level and convenient WC.

"While a generously proportioned reception/dining kitchen acts as a wonderful hub of the house, providing direct access to the rear garden. It has been fitted with a superb assortment of stylish contemporary units/ co-ordinated worktops and high quality integrated appliances.

"There is also a downstairs bedroom/home office, principal bedroom with built-in storage, attractive timber detail to one wall and en-suite shower room off, three further double bedrooms, and family bathroom with modern three piece suite, tiling to splash areas and over-bath drench shower.”

Stepping outside the property, the spokesperson added: “A driveway to the front provides excellent off-street parking for two vehicles and there is also an electric vehicle charging point in place.

The spacious kitching/ dining room.

"The fully enclosed and beautifully maintained rear garden has been transformed by the existing owners to create a space which can be used all year round.

"There is a large pergola with stone paving which acts as an impressive focal point to the garden, coupled with areas of artificial grass, timber decking, pebble and bark beds. The garden enjoys high volumes of sunlight throughout the course of the day.”

To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.

65 Foster Road, Penicuik.

Bedroom four.

The reception room.

The office/ bedroom.

The beautiful back garden.

Bedroom two.

Bedroom three.

The bathroom.