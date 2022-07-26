Midlothian property of the week: Four bed detached house for sale in Dalkeith

Currently on the market at offers over £400,000, 2 Wester Kippielaw Drive includes a generous sized kitchen, a garden room providing extra comfortable living space and a bright and peaceful study or home office. It also features an enclosed rear garden with delightful patio seating area and a side mono-block drive leading to a spacious detached double garage.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Coulters said: “Set in a popular and well-established residential development in the heart of Dalkeith, this immaculately presented detached four-bedroom property with private front and rear gardens and double garage, will make a lovely family home.
"Beautifully proportioned and bright throughout it offers superb and flexible contemporary accommodation in move-in condition.
"It is only a 30-minute commute to the city centre and near to many excellent local leisure and retail amenities, leafy outdoor spaces and some well-regarded primary and secondary schooling.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for a super family lifestyle.”
Stepping inside the property, the spokesperson added: “This home has a large, spacious, and bright living room with front-facing bay windows and glass French doors leading to the sunny garden room as well as to the elegant dining room, offering versatile options for family life and entertaining.
“It also features a contemporary, generous sized kitchen overlooking the sunny private rear garden, with excellent wall and floor storage and integrated fridge/freezer, oven, and hob.
“While the garden room provides extra comfortable living space all year round, and direct access to the private rear garden through double patio doors.”
To view this property, call 0131 253 2215.