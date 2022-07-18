Midlothian property of the week - three bedroom semi-detached house in Auchendinny

Currently on the market at offers over £270,000, 20 Old Dalmore Path has a detached garage and a delightful secluded, south west facing rear garden.
A spokesperson for selling agent Lindsays said: “Offering around 1018 square feet of flexible family living space, over two levels this superb home has a spacious sitting room, a ground floor WC and a contemporary kitchen/ dining room which comes complete with integrated appliances and has direct access to the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.”
They added: “There are two further comfortable bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with shower. Additional benefits include gas central heating and double glazing.”
To view this property, call 0131 253 2327.