Midlothian property of the week - three bedroom semi-detached house in Auchendinny

Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with The ESPC, is a three bed semi-detached house for sale in Auchendinny.

By Kevin Quinn
Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:20 pm

Currently on the market at offers over £270,000, 20 Old Dalmore Path has a detached garage and a delightful secluded, south west facing rear garden.

A spokesperson for selling agent Lindsays said: “Offering around 1018 square feet of flexible family living space, over two levels this superb home has a spacious sitting room, a ground floor WC and a contemporary kitchen/ dining room which comes complete with integrated appliances and has direct access to the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.”

They added: “There are two further comfortable bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with shower. Additional benefits include gas central heating and double glazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

To view this property, call 0131 253 2327.

20 Old Dalmore Path, Auchendinny.
One of the three bedrooms.
The back garden.
Kitchen / dining room.
The kitchen.
Another of the three bedrooms.
The living room.
The third bedroom.
The living room.
MidlothianAuchendinny