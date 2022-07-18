Midlothian property of the week - three bedroom semi-detached house in Auchendinny

Currently on the market at offers over £270,000, 20 Old Dalmore Path has a detached garage and a delightful secluded, south west facing rear garden.

A spokesperson for selling agent Lindsays said: “Offering around 1018 square feet of flexible family living space, over two levels this superb home has a spacious sitting room, a ground floor WC and a contemporary kitchen/ dining room which comes complete with integrated appliances and has direct access to the rear garden. Upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.”