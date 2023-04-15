This stunning five bedroom converted steading in Penicuik, which stretches over 200sq metres, is currently on the property market for a fixed price of £420,000. This eye-catching family home at 2 Beeslack Stables is offered to the market in true move-in condition and provides excellent versatile family accommodation, finished to a high standard, enhanced with a light and stylish interior, and also includes an electric vehicle charging point. To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.
1. 2 Beeslack Stables, Penicuik
This impressive, truly unique five bedroom converted Steading comes with beautifully landscaped private gardens, excellent off-street parking together with external workshop and store. Photo: Neilsons/Planography
2. Lounge
There is a delightful, particularly generous dual aspect lounge with a feature fireplace incorporating the living flame gas fire. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Kitchen
The well appointed kitchen enjoys a leafy aspect to the rear and is fitted with a range of sleek white wall and base units as well as American style fridge / freezer, Induction Range cooker (with 2 ovens), Economical washing machine included in the sale. Photo: Neilson/ Planography
4. Extension sitting room
The extended part of the home was created from a stone outbuilding and retains some lovely original features including exposed beams and original brick work. This part of the home offers a great deal of flexibility and would be ideal for an elderly parent, older child or as a business opportunity or of course as further family space, currently utilised as a fifth bedroom and additional sitting room (pictured) with French doors to the front and features a wood burner. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography