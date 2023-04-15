News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian property: Stunning five bedroom converted steading family home in Penicuik for sale

Impressive Penicuik family home offers plenty of space

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This stunning five bedroom converted steading in Penicuik, which stretches over 200sq metres, is currently on the property market for a fixed price of £420,000. This eye-catching family home at 2 Beeslack Stables is offered to the market in true move-in condition and provides excellent versatile family accommodation, finished to a high standard, enhanced with a light and stylish interior, and also includes an electric vehicle charging point. To view this property, call 0131 253 2858.

This impressive, truly unique five bedroom converted Steading comes with beautifully landscaped private gardens, excellent off-street parking together with external workshop and store.

1. 2 Beeslack Stables, Penicuik

This impressive, truly unique five bedroom converted Steading comes with beautifully landscaped private gardens, excellent off-street parking together with external workshop and store. Photo: Neilsons/Planography

There is a delightful, particularly generous dual aspect lounge with a feature fireplace incorporating the living flame gas fire.

2. Lounge

There is a delightful, particularly generous dual aspect lounge with a feature fireplace incorporating the living flame gas fire. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

The well appointed kitchen enjoys a leafy aspect to the rear and is fitted with a range of sleek white wall and base units as well as American style fridge / freezer, Induction Range cooker (with 2 ovens), Economical washing machine included in the sale.

3. Kitchen

The well appointed kitchen enjoys a leafy aspect to the rear and is fitted with a range of sleek white wall and base units as well as American style fridge / freezer, Induction Range cooker (with 2 ovens), Economical washing machine included in the sale. Photo: Neilson/ Planography

The extended part of the home was created from a stone outbuilding and retains some lovely original features including exposed beams and original brick work. This part of the home offers a great deal of flexibility and would be ideal for an elderly parent, older child or as a business opportunity or of course as further family space, currently utilised as a fifth bedroom and additional sitting room (pictured) with French doors to the front and features a wood burner.

4. Extension sitting room

The extended part of the home was created from a stone outbuilding and retains some lovely original features including exposed beams and original brick work. This part of the home offers a great deal of flexibility and would be ideal for an elderly parent, older child or as a business opportunity or of course as further family space, currently utilised as a fifth bedroom and additional sitting room (pictured) with French doors to the front and features a wood burner. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

