4 . Extension sitting room

The extended part of the home was created from a stone outbuilding and retains some lovely original features including exposed beams and original brick work. This part of the home offers a great deal of flexibility and would be ideal for an elderly parent, older child or as a business opportunity or of course as further family space, currently utilised as a fifth bedroom and additional sitting room (pictured) with French doors to the front and features a wood burner. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography