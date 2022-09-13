Modern Eskbank family home for sale

Located in the desirable Eskbank area, 5 Viscount Drive is currently on the market at offers over £400,000.

The property includes two en-suites, a shower room, and a ground-floor WC.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Mov8 Real Estate said: “A welcoming entrance hall gives access throughout the ground floor including a WC and to the carpeted stairway and features a built-in storage cupboard, and quality Calacatta marble flooring into the kitchen.

Plenty of space to put your clothes!

"To the front is a good-sized lounge with French doors opening to the dining area. An impressive open-plan dining and kitchen space includes French patio doors to the garden.

"A quality fitted kitchen features quartz worktops with matching upstands and an inset sink. Integrated appliances include a washing machine, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microwave, double oven and a gas hob with a full quartz splashback.

“On the first floor, a master bedroom overlooks the rear garden and features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. To the front is bedroom two giving access to a generous family size en-suite bathroom. On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms with a shower room.

“Externally, there is a lawn and a driveway to the front, whilst a large enclosed rear garden features a lawn and paved patio.”

The stylish kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances and quality marble tile flooring.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2982.

The good-sized lounge with carpeted flooring, a wall-mount TV point, and French doors opening to the dining area.

5 Viscount Drive, Eskbank.

One of the four bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms with en-suite.

The bathroom.

The large enclosed rear garden features a lawn and paved patio.