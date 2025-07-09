Modern Musselburgh two-bed end-terrace home with garden and parking near the coast for £230,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Musselburgh two-bed end-terrace home with garden and parking near the coast.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in a quiet residential pocket of Musselburgh, this stylish two-bedroom end-of-terrace house is listed for £230,000. With a modern finish, private garden and allocated parking, it's an ideal home for first-time buyers or downsizers looking to enjoy coastal living with excellent local amenities.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern Musselburgh two-bed end-terrace home with garden and parking near the coast for £230,000 | Purplebricks

The home opens into a welcoming hallway with WC and a bright lounge that flows into the kitchen-diner. The kitchen features integrated appliances and space for dining, with French doors opening onto the rear garden ideal for entertaining.

Upstairs are two generous bedrooms and a modern bathroom, all finished in clean, neutral tones. The property also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, and a driveway.

This home is one of dozens available in Musselburgh on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-musselburgh .

At a glance

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Musselburgh is listed for £230,000

Features include a kitchen-diner with French doors, private rear garden and WC

Two spacious bedrooms and a modern family bathroom

Gas central heating, double glazing and allocated parking

Close to local schools, shops, and Musselburgh beach

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Amazon The Shark CryoGrow LED Face Mask is now on sale - for a limited time only £ 238.49 Buy now Buy now Whether you're fighting adult acne, noticing fine lines, or just want that next-level glow, this device gives you control over your skin’s future. No downtime. No harsh chemicals. Just proven technology working for you while you sip tea or scroll your phone. It's also perfect for all skin tones and types and safe for daily use. And unlike many LED devices, this one includes advanced thermal regulation, ensuring it never exceeds 110°C, so you get safe, effective treatment without risk of overheating or irritation. If you’ve been searching for a way to level up your skincare without spending hours at a clinic, the Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask is your solution. Professional tech, clinically proven results, and now at an unbeatable price.

Kono Travel in style with 44% off this Kono luggage set (affiliate links) £ 106.99 Buy now Buy now This Amazon Prime Day, upgrade your travel game with the Kono 6-Piece Lightweight ABS Hard Shell Luggage Set, now just £106.99 (was £189.99). With three suitcases, a beauty case, duffel, and toiletry bag, it’s the ultimate summer holiday essential — lightweight, durable, and TSA-lock secure. Don’t miss this standout 44% saving. Shop the Kono 6-Piece Luggage Set for £106.99 on Amazon now