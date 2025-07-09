Modern Musselburgh two-bed end-terrace home with garden and parking near the coast for £230,000
Set in a quiet residential pocket of Musselburgh, this stylish two-bedroom end-of-terrace house is listed for £230,000. With a modern finish, private garden and allocated parking, it's an ideal home for first-time buyers or downsizers looking to enjoy coastal living with excellent local amenities.
The home opens into a welcoming hallway with WC and a bright lounge that flows into the kitchen-diner. The kitchen features integrated appliances and space for dining, with French doors opening onto the rear garden ideal for entertaining.
Upstairs are two generous bedrooms and a modern bathroom, all finished in clean, neutral tones. The property also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating, and a driveway.
At a glance
- This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Musselburgh is listed for £230,000
- Features include a kitchen-diner with French doors, private rear garden and WC
- Two spacious bedrooms and a modern family bathroom
- Gas central heating, double glazing and allocated parking
- Close to local schools, shops, and Musselburgh beach
