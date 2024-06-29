Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scottish homebuilder has launched a new 37-home development in Edinburgh’s Blackhall with the release of its first homes, which are now available to reserve off-plan.

Cala Homes (East) recently launched the St Crispin’s Court development, which will feature 23 three-bedroom townhouses and 14 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The contemporary townhouses are all three-bedroom and enjoy peaceful gardens accessed by bi-fold doors from your open plan kitchen / living area. Each of these homes further benefit from a separate study, ideal for working from home.

The new Edinburgh city centre development features 23 three-bedroom townhouses and 14 one, two and three-bedroom apartments | Submitted

Prospective buyers seeking apartment living within this popular Edinburgh location won’t have to wait long with a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments due to be released later this summer.

All homes at St Crispin’s Court have been designed to maximise space, offer flexible layouts, excellent storage, and have access to outdoor space to enjoy. There are attractive views across the development towards Arthur’s Seat and the city centre skyline.

Situated in the popular Blackford area of Edinburgh, just three miles from Edinburgh city centre, the development benefits from a range of nearby amenities which are within walking distance including independent shops, restaurants, bars and cafes as well as a selection of excellent schools.

Inside one of the Cala Homes properties at the new Blackhall development in Edinburgh. | Tiger Bond

Kim Newbigging, regional sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We are delighted to have now launched our latest development, St Crispin’s Court in Edinburgh. Our latest new build development in an already well-established area of Edinburgh.

“This exciting new development is ideally located for urban city living with great transport links to Edinburgh city centre, as well as the convenience of nearby amenities located on its doorstep in Cameron Toll and Morningside.

“With the mix of townhouses and apartments, there is something to suit a wide selection of buyers from professionals to families or those looking to downsize. I’d urge anyone who is thinking about making their move to St Crispin’s Court to act quickly.”

Another look inside one of the homes at St. Crispin's Court. | Tiger Bond

Prospective buyers at St Crispin’s Court can also enjoy a range of nearby activities, from tennis at Braid Tennis Club to a round of golf at Craigmiller Golf Course, or a scenic walk at nearby Blackford Hill. As well as being just a stone’s throw away from the bustling bars and restaurants of Morningside, and the great local amenities of Cameron Toll.